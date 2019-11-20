Actor Jon Bernthal impressed by the passion of 'Ghost Recon' video game makers

Actor Jon Bernthal is shown as Lt.-Col. Cole D. Walker in Ubisoft's "Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint," in this undated screenshot. Bernthal wasn't too sure what to expect when he signed up to play Lt.-Col. Cole D. Walker in Ubisoft's "Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint" video game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Ubisoft