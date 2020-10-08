Outtakes: Stevie Nicks on Petty, Prince, Beyoncé and Harry

FILE - Members of Fleetwood Mac, from left, Peter Green; John McVie; Stevie Nicks; Christine McVie; Mick Fleetwood; and Lindsey Buckingham hold their awards after the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in New York on Jan. 12, 1998. Nicks has spent the last 10 months homebound, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic. During that time, she recorded the new single “Show Them the Way," releasing Friday and edited her new concert film “Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert," available at select theaters and drive-ins on Oct. 21 and 25. (AP Photo/Adam Nadel, File)