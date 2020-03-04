Sarah Polley named ACTRA National Woman of the Year

Canadian actor and director Sarah Polley poses for a photo as she promotes "Alias Grace," at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on September 13, 2017. Canada's performers' union has named Oscar-nominated filmmaker and actress Sarah Polley its National Woman of the Year. ACTRA hands out the annual honour to a union "member who uses her passion to support ACTRA members and women within the broader audiovisual industry." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young