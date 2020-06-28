DaBaby, Roddy Ricch to help BET celebrate awards virtually

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo, DaBaby performs with NBA basketball player Shaquille O' Neal at Shaq's Fun House in Miami. BET will celebrate its 40th year as a network, as well as it 20th awards show, on Sunday, June 28, 2020, — but the event will go on virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. The three-hour show will be jam-packed with heavy hitters currently dominating the pop charts and streaming services, including DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Summer Walker, Kane Brown and Chloe x Halle. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)