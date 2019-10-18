Lady Gaga falls off stage while dancing with fan

FILE - This Feb. 10, 2019 file photo shows Lady Gaga performing at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Lady Gaga is recovering after falling off stage while dancing with a fan at a concert. During her Las Vegas show Thursday night, the pop star invited a fan onstage who picked her up and lost balance, and both plunged to the floor as a result. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)