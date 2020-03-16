TORONTO - Production is still underway on "Big Brother Canada" despite the global COVID-19 crisis.
But Corus Entertainment says contrary to rumours, the sequestered contestants on the hit reality series have been informed about the pandemic situation and have all chosen to remain on the show.
Corus adds the Toronto-shot series has eliminated its live studio audience and heightened on-site sanitation and other precautionary safety measures.
The eighth season of "Big Brother Canada" debuted with 16 Canadian contestants March 4 on Global — before the virus outbreak was declared a pandemic.
The series unfolds in real-time and sees contestants living together in a camera-filled house with no exposure to the outside world.
They compete in mental/physical challenges for a chance to win a grand prize of $100,000.
The winner also gets $10,000 worth of groceries courtesy of Summer Fresh, and a vacation for two anywhere in the world from Expedia.
"There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 on any Corus Original productions and we continue to monitor the situation closely," Corus said Monday in a statement.
This season of "Big Brother Canada" is an extended one, lasting two extra weeks. Its finale is currently scheduled to air Thursday, May 21.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2020.