Decades-old recording of Joni Mitchell finally go from old box to a boxed set

Barry Bowman, a former Victoria radio personality who during his early days in Saskatoon recorded a then-unknown Joni Mitchell, poses for a photo in Victoria, Sept. 3, 2020. He found the tapes after 50 years and the music is being released Oct. 30 on a new Joni Mitchell box set. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Victoria Times Colonist, ADRIAN LAM, *MANDATORY CREDIT*