Sarah Chalke on the strange appeal of animated sensation 'Rick and Morty'

A handout from the animated television show "Rick and Morty," is shown. Of all the major series Ottawa-born actress Sarah Chalke has starred in — from "Scrubs" to "Roseanne" and "How I Met Your Mother" — it's an irreverent animated one with wacky storylines that really gets her celebrity friends jazzed. Chalke is among the stars of "Rick and Morty," a sci-fi, adult animated comedy about the space misadventures of sociopathic mad scientist Rick and his anxious teenage grandson Morty. Both characters are voiced by Justin Roiland, who co-created the series with Dan Harmon.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Corus MANDATORY CREDIT