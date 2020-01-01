Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-partner Nick Gordon dies at 30

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2012, file photo, Bobbi Kristina Brown, left, and Nick Gordon attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Sparkle" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Gordon, ex-partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died. He was 30. Gordon's attorney Joe S. Habachy confirmed his client's death Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Brown was the daughter of Whitney Houston. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)