Autopsy report: Naya Rivera called for help as she drowned

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2016, file photo, actress Naya Rivera attends Vanity Fair and FIAT Celebration of Young Hollywood in West Hollywood, Calif. An autopsy report released Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 says “Glee” actor Naya Rivera raised her arm and called for help as she accidentally drowned while boating with her 4-year-old son on a California lake. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)