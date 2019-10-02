U.S. streaming service launches 'pop-up' channel devoted to 'Degrassi'

Actors, clockwise from left, Luke Bilyk, Aislinn Paul, AlexSteeler, Melinda Shankar, Annie Clark, Jordan Todosey, Jahmil French and Munro Chambers from "Degrassi: The Next Generation," are shown at a screening event, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2012, at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair, N.J. A U.S. streaming service is launching a so-called "pop-up" channel devoted to Canadian TV series "Degrassi." THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/StarPix, Dave Allocca

 AMR CL**NY**

A U.S. streaming service is launching a so-called "pop-up" channel devoted to the Canadian TV series "Degrassi."

Pluto TV, which is owned by American media giant Viacom, will stream "Degrassi: The Next Generation" and the later "Degrassi" for viewers in the U.S. and U.K.

A spokeswoman for the ad-supported platform said in an email that "at the moment the channel will be up indefinitely."

"Degrassi: The Next Generation," the fourth iteration of the decades-old franchise, aired from 2001 to 2009, and launched the careers of stars including Drake and Nina Dobrev.

In its tenth season, the show rebranded as "Degrassi" and became a telenovela, producing roughly 40 episodes per season from 2010 to 2015.

The Degrassi franchise is owned by WildBrain, formerly known as DHX Media, a Canadian producer and distributor of child- and youth-oriented programming.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.