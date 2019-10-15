Book about a boy looking for a fresh start wins $50K children's literature award

Author Heather Smith is seen in this undated handout photo. A free-verse novel about an 11-year-old dealing with peer pressure and bullying has won the TD Children's Literature Award. Heather Smith's "Ebb and Flow" won the $50,000 prize for its story of a boy looking for a fresh start after a series of bad decisions.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, TD Children's Literature Award *MANDATORY CREDIT*