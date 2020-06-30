New Mexico tribe transforms old casino into movie studio

In this June 25, 2020 photo, Cheyenne and Arapaho filmmaker Chris Eyre, an advisor to Camel Rock Studio, talks about Tesuque Pueblo's new film studio in Santa Fe, N.M. The Native American tribe in northern New Mexico has opened up the movie studio at the site of a former casino aimed at attracting big productions in what is believed to be a first by a Indigenous tribal government in the U.S. (AP Photo/ Russell Contreras)