35 years after Live Aid, Bob Geldof assesses personal toll

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2014 file photo, singer Bob Geldof arrives at a music studio to record his segment of the new Band Aid 30 charity single in London. Geldof's Live Aid concerts raised over $127 million. Those shows included performances by Queen, U2, Led Zeppelin and Madonna. He has hosted Live 8 concerts and convinced industrialized nations to pledge an increase in aid to Africa by $25 billion. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)