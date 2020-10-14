Five playwrights shortlisted for $100K Siminovitch Prize for theatre

Chilean-Canadian playwright and author Carmen Aguirre, seen in an undated handout photo, of Vancouver's Electric Company Theatre is on the Siminovitch Prize short list alongside Tara Beagan, a Ntlaka'pamux and Irish-Canadian theatre artist of the Indigenous-led arts company Article 11 in Calgary; Two Montreal playwrights, Martin Bellemare and Annick Lefebvre, and Toronto-bred satirist Karen Hines. Jurors say they couldn't settle on just four Canadian playwrights to put on this year's Siminovitch Prize short list, so they decided to nominate one more. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Andy Moro *MANDATORY CREDIT*