Canadian actor Saul Rubinek feels he was 'born to play' Nazi hunter on 'Hunters'

Saul Rubinek and Carol Kane are shown in Amazon Prime Video's "Hunters" in this undated handout photo. Canadian actor Saul Rubinek's role of a Polish Jew who hunts down Nazis in the new Amazon Prime Video series "Hunters" hits close to home. Oscar-winning "Get Out" writer-director Jordan Peele executive produced the drama, about a diverse group of vigilantes pursuing escaped Nazi officials who are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. in the late 1970s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Amazon Prime, Christopher Saunders