Michael Jackson channel launching on SiriusXM

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 1993, file photo, Michael Jackson performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. A month-long Michael Jackson channel on SiriusXM satellite radio was announced Wednesday, July 15, 2020, by the singer's estate. The channel will feature music from Jackson's albums and from live performances, including his 1988 concerts at London's Wembley Stadium on his Bad Tour. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy, File)