Shannen Doherty to appear on 'Riverdale' Luke Perry tribute

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2012, file photo, Shannen Doherty participates in a panel for the television show "Shannen Says" on WE tv during the AMC Networks portion of the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Doherty will guest star in the season four premiere of "Riverdale," which is set to honor Luke Perry. The show's executive producer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, made the announcement Sunday at Comic-Con in San Diego. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)