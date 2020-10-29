Judge Judy to move her gavel to streaming service IMDb TV

FILE - Judge Judy Sheindlin arrives at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif., on May 5, 2019. Sheindlin, whose long-running syndicated courtroom show “Judge Judy” will end production in 2021, will be dispensing justice on an exclusive show in the U.S. for IMDb TV. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)