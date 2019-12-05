'Antigone' explores personal toll of family duty with modern flourishes

Director of "Antigone" Sophie Deraspe smiles during a news conference to announce "Antigone" as Canada’s entry for the 2020 Academy Awards for the best international film in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. The judicial and social commentary in Sophie Deraspe's modern-day adaptation of the Greek tragedy "Antigone" are hard to avoid but the Quebec filmmaker says she did not set out to make a political film by focusing on an immigrant young man facing deportation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes