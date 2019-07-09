Jeff Merkley book on refugees to be published in August

FILE - In this June 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, from right, from Oregon, speaks to the media along with U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, center, D-Md., U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., in front of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector's Centralized Processing Center in McAllen, Texas. A book by Sen. Merkley on the treatment of refugees at the Texas border is coming next month. The publisher is calling “America Is Better Than This” a “cry of outrage.” Merkley made headlines when he traveled to Texas in 2018 and streamed his efforts to gain entry to a migrant facility. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP, File)