Tatiana Maslany says role in Marvel's 'She-Hulk' was only a rumour

Actor Tatiana Maslany arrives ahead of the screening of "Destroyer" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, on Monday, September 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.

TORONTO - Tatiana Maslany says she won’t be smashing her way through Marvel’s “She-Hulk” series.

The Regina, Sask.-born actress insists there's no substance to swirling rumours that she’s starring as Jennifer Walters in the upcoming Disney Plus project.

A number of industry trades reported last month that she snagged the high-profile part.

But the star of “Orphan Black” and “Perry Mason” says while she's auditioned for many roles like "She-Hulk," she isn't attached to any superhero series at this time.

Maslany tells The Canadian Press it's not the first time she's been linked to a blockbuster franchise without actually securing a part.

Reports once surfaced that she was starring as Sarah Connor in 2015 action film "Terminator Genisys,” even though the part went to Emilia Clarke from “Game of Thrones.”

