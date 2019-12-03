Children of Casey Kasem settle lawsuit with widow over death

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2003, file photo, Casey Kasem poses for photographers after receiving the Radio Icon award during The 2003 Radio Music Awards at the Aladdin Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Family members of radio personality Casey Kasem have settled a lawsuit against his widow that alleged her neglect and physical abuse led to his death in 2014. The two sides filed a joint request to have the case and a counter-suit, part of a legal battle over the late life and death of the longtime “American Top 40" host, dismissed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison, File)