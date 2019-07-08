Pam Anderson, Corey Feldman among celebs bound for Fan Expo Canada

US actress Pamela Anderson arrives at the UNFP (Union of French Professional Footballers) ceremony, in Paris, France, on May 19, 2019. Pamela Anderson, "Aquaman"'s Jason Momoa, and cast-members from "The Goonies" and "Blade Runner" are among the headliners bound for this year's Fan Expo Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Francois Mori