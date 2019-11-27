Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda encourages shopping small

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2019 file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. With the holiday shopping season upon us, Miranda is encouraging people to take part in Small Business Saturday, an effort to shop at local, independent stores on the Saturday, Nov. 30, after Thanksgiving. The actor and “Hamilton” creator says small businesses are a staple to the neighborhood.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)