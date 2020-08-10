N.L. reports new COVID-19 case linked to out-of-province TV series worker

A German shepherd named Diesel vom Burgimwald who plays Rex in the TV series "Hudson & Rex" is seen in this undated handout photo. The canine-cop TV series "Hudson & Rex" has been hit by COVID-19. Show producer Paul Pope says an individual involved in the Newfoundland-shot production has tested positive for the disease. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Jessie Brinkman Evans *MANDATORY CREDIT*