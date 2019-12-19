AP Exclusive: Amy Winehouse exhibit to open at Grammy Museum

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2008 file photo, British singer Amy Winehouse performs at the V Festival in Chelmsford, Essex. The first-ever Amy Winehouse exhibit in the U.S. will debut at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles next month. The Recording Academy told The Associated Press on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, that the late British singer's popular outfits - including her halter dress worn at her final stage performance in Belgrade in 2011 - never-before-seen handwritten lyrics and home video, journal entries and more from her family's personal archive will make up “Beyond Black - The Style of Amy Winehouse." The exhibit opens on Jan. 17, 2020 and will run through April 13. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)