Pollstar says U2 top touring act over the last decade

FILE - In this June 11, 2018 file photo, Bono of U2 performs during a concert at the Apollo Theater in New York. U2 raked in over $1 billion in sales to be named the artist of the decade by Pollstar. The touring trade publication tracks data on tours globally. It says U2 grossed $1.03 billion in ticket sales from November 2009 to November 2019. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)