With 208th song on Hot 100 chart, Drake sets new record

FILE - In this June 27, 2015 file photo, Canadian singer Drake performs on the main stage at Wireless festival in Finsbury Park, London. Drake has landed his 208th song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, setting a new record for most songs on the music chart. The rapper's latest track, “Oprah's Bank Account" with DaBaby and Lil Yachty, debuted at No. 89 on the Hot 100 chart this week and helps Drake surpass the 207-song run the cast of “Glee" held on the chart. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)