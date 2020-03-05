Netflix cancels SXSW screenings, events amid virus concerns

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Courtney B. Vance arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Netflix is canceling its South by Southwest screenings and events amid concerns about the outbreak of the new coronavirus. A company spokesperson confirmed to the Associated Press on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, that the streamer is pulling out of the annual Austin-based festival, which kicks off next week. The company had planned to screen the feature film “Uncorked,” with Vance, and four docuseries. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)