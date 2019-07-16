Star-studded David Foster doc to hit theatres as well as CTV, Crave

David Foster accepts the Juno for the Humanitarian of the Year at the Juno Gala Dinner and Awards in London, Ontario, Saturday, March 16, 2019. A star-studded feature documentary on Canadian superstar music producer David Foster is in the works. Bell Media Studios and Melbar Entertainment Group say "David Foster: Off the Record" is in post-production and will have a theatrical run before airing on CTV and Crave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins