Renowned Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky donates archive to Ryerson

Esteemed Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky is donating his archive to his Toronto alma mater, Ryerson University. Burtynsky, who has won world renown for his depictions of humanity's impacts on the natural landscape, has gifted 142 photographs from his early career to the Ryerson Image Centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ryerson Image Centre-Edward Burtynsky *MANDATORY CREDIT*