Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’host, dies at 80

FILE - Alex Trebek, host of "Jeopardy!" attends a ceremony honoring the show's executive producer Harry Friedman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, in this Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, file photo. “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died Sunday , Nov. 8, 2020, after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. Trebek died at home with family and friends surrounding him, “Jeopardy!” studio Sony said in a statement. Trebek presided over the beloved quiz show for more than 30 years. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)