Scorsese, Robertson to host free screening of 'The Last Waltz' at TIFF

A scene from the film "The Last Waltz," directed by Martin Scorsese about the 1976 farewell concert for the music group "The Band", is seen in this undated photo provided August 8, 2019. The Toronto International Film Festival is doubling down on its celebration of hometown rock star Robbie Robertson with a special screening of "The Last Waltz", to be introduced by Robertson and director Martin Scorsese. Festival organizers say the longtime friends will introduce the classic 1978 concert film, which documents the star-studded farewell of Robertson's legendary group, the Band.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, TIFF