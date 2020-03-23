Rita Wilson shows off her naughty side during quarantine

FILE - This Dec. 5, 2019 file photo shows Rosie O'Donnell at the "Jagged Little Pill" Broadway opening night in New York. O‚ÄôDonnell is reviving her old daytime talk show for one time only and her guest list is impressive. A who‚Äôs-who of Broadway, including Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, Neil Patrick Harris, Morgan Freeman, Gloria Estefan and Barry Manilow, plan to join O‚ÄôDonnell on Sunday, March 22, for a live streaming fundraiser for The Actors Fund. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)