Seeking inclusion, Grammys change name of a music category

FILE - The red carpet appears prior to the start of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. The Grammys are changing the name of its best world music album category to the best global music album, an attempt to find “a more relevant, modern and inclusive term.” The Recording Academy said the new name “symbolizes a departure from the connotations of colonialism.” The step comes some five months after the Academy made changes to several Grammy Awards categories, including renaming the best urban contemporary album category as best progressive R&B album. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)