Broadway star Nick Cordero faces leg amputation due to virus

FILE - In this April 10, 2014 file photo, actor Nick Cordero attends the after party for the opening night of "Bullets Over Broadway" in New York. Tony Award-nominated actor Cordero, who specialized in playing tough guys on Broadway, will have to have his right leg amputated after suffering complications from the coronavirus, his wife Amanda Koots said on Instagram, Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)