'Baroness von Sketch Show' to end after season 5 this fall

Screen Awards winners for Best Performance, Sketch Comedy are the cast of Baroness von Sketch Show; Aurora Browne (left to right), Carolyn Taylor, Jennifer Whalen and Meredith MacNeil, shown posing backstage at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 11, 2018. The hit CBC series "Baroness von Sketch Show" will come to an end after its fifth season this fall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power