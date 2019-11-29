Party like a spy: Spookstock is intel world’s hush-hush bash

In this image provided by Mark Kelton, Lenny Kravitz, the headliner at this years Spookstock concert poses with Army Gen. Tony Thomas, former commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, at the annual Spookstock event, While many Washington insiders haven’t heard of it, the annual charitable event, held each year in an undisclosed Washington location, has become a centerpiece for Washington’s tight-knit intelligence-military special operations community. It has raised millions to fund higher education for the children of CIA field officers and special operations soldiers killed on duty. (Mark Kelton via AP)