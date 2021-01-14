Tyler Hubbard, Tim McGraw call for unity on new duet

This combination photo shows Tim McGraw at the iHeartCountry Festival in Austin, Texas on May 4, 2019, left, and Tyler Hubbard of the duo Florida Georgia Line at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2019. Hubbard and McGraw are asking people to walk a mile in someone else's shoes in a call for unity on their new duet “Undivided." Hubbard wrote the song while isolating on his tour bus after testing positive for COVID-19 last year. He said the division in America in 2020 weighed heavily on his heart as he wrote the song. McGraw said the song isn't political, but makes a case for empathy instead of disagreement. (AP Photo)