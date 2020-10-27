A one-man 'A Christmas Carol' fills theatre need in pandemic

FILE - Actor Jefferson Mays attends the premiere of the TNT mini-series "I Am the Night" in New York on Jan. 22, 2019. Mays, who won a Tony Award for playing 40 characters in “I Am My Own Wife” and was nominated for another for playing nine roles in “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” is readying a new one-man version of “A Christmas Carol” for the holidays, playing some 50 characters. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)