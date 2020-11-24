Engineer in fatal Radiohead stage collapse guilty of professional misconduct

People look at a collapsed stage at Downsview Park in Toronto on Saturday, June 16, 2012. The engineer who signed off on a stage that collapsed at a Radiohead concert in Toronto that killed the drum technician for the band has pleaded guilty to professional misconduct.

Domineco Cugliari pleaded guilty last week at a hearing of the Professional Engineers Ontario Discipline Committee for his role in the collapse that killed Scott Johnson and injured three others on June 16, 2012 at the outdoor concert. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette