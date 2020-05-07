History channel working on doc series with Bill Clinton

FILE - This Feb. 29, 2020 file photo shows author Doris Kearns Goodwin attending A+E Network's "HISTORYTalks: Leadership and Legacy" in New York. The History channel says it is signing up to do more projects with historian Doris Kearns Goodwin after the well-received miniseries on George Washington. History says Goodwin is working on projects about Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)