Director Clement Virgo on the renewed resonance of 'The Book of Negroes'

Canadian director Clement Virgo poses for a photo on the set of "The Book of Negroes" mini-series being shot in Cole Harbour, N.S., on Monday, April 28, 2014. When Virgo saw the video of a white police officer pressing his knee on a Black man's neck, he recognized the image immediately. The visual horror of George Floyd's death is seared into our collective consciousness, the Canadian director says, because it's symbolic of a hateful, ongoing history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Pittman