Canadian Opera Company general director Alexander Neef to leave for Paris in 2021

TORONTO - The Canadian Opera Company's general director has announced plans to leave the company in 2021.
The company says Alexander Neef has been named the next general director of Opera national de Paris.
His term in Paris begins in the 2021/2022 season, succeeding Stephane Lissner.
Until then, Neef will remain in Toronto, guiding the COC through to the close of its 2020/2021 season.
The German-born impresario began his tenure at the COC in October 2008, assuming the position left vacant by the death of Richard Bradshaw.
His contract was renewed in 2012 and again in 2017 for a tenure that was supposed to stretch through to the end of September 2026.
"The Canadian Opera Company has been my home for more than a decade and I am humbled and honoured by the welcome and support that I have received throughout my time here," Neef said in a statement.
"The personal connections that have taken root in this city and in this country will certainly endure, regardless of where I find myself in the world."
Neef also praised the "COC's exceptional reputation on the world stage" and its "dedicated people across all levels of the organization."
"Their hard work is our company's signature," he said. "I am proud to see Toronto considered synonymous with the world's best opera and will always champion the COC's contributions to opera and the excellence of Canadian artists."
Neef began his career in Paris, at the international opera house as head of casting, and said returning at this point in his life and career "feels especially poignant."
The COC said its board, staff and artists congratulate and "strongly support" Neef on his appointment, calling it "a testament to his hard work, dedication, and achievements throughout his career — particularly here in Canada."
The COC also praised Neef for transforming the company "into one of the most significant opera producers in the world, attracting globally renowned singers for high-profile role debuts and gathering some of the most important conductors, directors, and designers for creative projects."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.