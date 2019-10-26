LOS ANGELES - In a story Oct. 24, The Associated Press reported that actor Wes Studi will be the first Native American recipient of an Academy Award. The story should have specified that in 1982, Cree musician Buffy Sainte-Marie, who was born in Canada, won an Oscar for co-writing the music to best song winner "Up Where We Belong."
Clarification: Oscars-Governors Awards-Wes Studi story
Clarification: Oscars-Governors Awards-Wes Studi story
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Alleged beach attacker back in jail
- Giant grizzly spotted in Penticton
- Pop-up attraction haunting Penticton
- 5 bears destroyed in Wiltse area
- Standoff suspect released on bail
- Jagmeet Singh rallies the troops
- Open house for 180-unit apartment project
- NDP's Cannings re-elected in SOWK
- 2nd lawsuit filed in washout crash
- Wind warning issued for Southern Interior
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 3
-
Nov 3
Most Recent Feature
Latest News
- Clarification: Oscars-Governors Awards-Wes Studi story
- More Vietnamese fear relatives are among 39 dead in truck
- Life after losing: electoral defeat brings whole new set of challenges
- Russian agent Butina returns to Moscow after US deportation
- Infant formula recalled due to possible Cronobacter contamination
- Canadian star Andreescu ready to face idol Halep in WTA Finals debut
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.