TIFF to feature films about teenage activists Greta Thunberg and Autumn Peltier

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, center, Autumn Peltier, Chief Water Commissioner of the Anishinaabe Nation, right, and Salvador Gomez-Colon, founder of Light & Hope for Puerto Rico, left, take their seats at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The Toronto International Film Festival is filling out its lineup with two new films about teenagers leading the charge to save the environment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Markus Schreiber