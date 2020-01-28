Highlights of the Juno Awards nomination categories

Here's a look at the Juno Awards nominees in some of the key categories:
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"Out Of Love" — Alessia Cara
"Sweet Little Lies" — bülow
"La Di Da" — Lennon Stella
"Hang Ups" — Scott Helman
"Señorita" — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
"The Pains Of Growing" — Alessia Cara Universal
"INSCAPE" — Alexandra Stréliski
"Shine A Light" — Bryan Adams
"love" — Michael Bublé
"Bad Habits" — NAV
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Alessia Cara
Bryan Adams
Jessie Reyez
Shawn Mendes
Tory Lanez
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Alexandra Stréliski
Ali Gatie
bbno$
Lennon Stella
Tenille Townes
GROUP OF THE YEAR
88Glam
Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine Big
Loud Luxury
The Reklaws
Walk Off the Earth
JUNO FAN CHOICE (to be determined by audience vote during broadcast)
Alessia Cara
Ali Gatie
Avril Lavigne
bbno$
Justin Bieber
Loud Luxury
NAV
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Tory Lanez
CANADIAN MUSIC HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE
Jann Arden
