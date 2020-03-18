Basement cam connects 'Today' show's Savannah Guthrie

FILE - This July 12, 2019 file photo shows co-host Savannah Guthrie on NBC's Today show in New York. Guthrie worked at home Wednesday, March 18, 2020, and NBC provided her with a makeshift studio for her suburban New York basement, one illustration of how the media has had to adjust to new realities created by the coronavirus. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)