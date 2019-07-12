JD Scott of HGTV's 'Property Brothers' reveals battle with mystery illness

Drew Scott (left to right), Jonathan Scott, JD Scott and Annalee Belle are shown in a handout photo from the episode of Property Brothers: Forever Home. JD Scott, the older brother of renovation twins Drew and Jonathan Scott, says he's recovering from a debilitating illness that mystified doctors for over a year, and had him believing he was on the verge of death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-HGTV-Dennys Ilic MANDATORY CREDIT